Scotts Miracle-Gro posts Q3 beat, reaffirms full-year guidance

Tractor spray fertilizer on green field.
moiseXVII/iStock via Getty Images

  • Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) +1.8% pre-market after easily beating FQ3 earnings estimates and reaffirming full-year guidance.
  • Q3 net income totaled $225.9M, up from $202.8M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q3 total sales rose 8% Y/Y to $1.61B, even as U.S. Consumer segment sales fell 4% to $1.05B; Hawthorne segment sales rose 48% to $422M.
  • Due to Scotts' fiscal calendar, Q3 began six days later than the year-ago Q3, and the six days fell during the peak lawn and garden selling season, which caused a $115M decline in company-wide sales for the quarter.
  • Scotts also agrees to acquire HydroLogic Purification Systems in a $65M deal that the company expects to generate $20M in annualized sales to the Hawthorne segment.
  • For the full year, Scotts sees adjusted EPS of $9.00-$9.30, in line with $9.25 analyst consensus estimate, with revenues expected to rise 17%-19%, which equates to $4.83B-$4.92B, also in line with $4.88B consensus; the gross margin rate is forecast to decline 250-275 bps.
  • "Even in the face of increasing distribution and commodity costs that are putting pressure on our gross margin rate, we remain on track to deliver the updated full-year guidance we provided in early June, which would result in both record sales and adjusted earnings," CEO Jim Hagedorn said.
