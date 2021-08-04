PAE-Perini JV nabs $36.8M task order on air force contract
Aug. 04, 2021 8:28 AM ETPAE Incorporated (PAE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- U.S. Air Force has awarded PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) - Perini a task order on the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V contract for providing installation support and sustainment services to the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron in Agadez, Niger.
- The total evaluated price for the task order is $36.8M.
- PAE-Perini is a JV between PAE and Perini Management Services.
- The seven-year AFCAP V IDIQ prepares the U.S. government for rapid responses to urgent mission needs around the world.
- On this task order, PAE-Perini will provide civil engineering support, including operations, maintenance and repair services and force support services for mission partners and personnel through September 2026.