PAE-Perini JV nabs $36.8M task order on air force contract

Aug. 04, 2021 8:28 AM ETPAE Incorporated (PAE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • U.S. Air Force has awarded PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) - Perini a task order on the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V contract for providing installation support and sustainment services to the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron in Agadez, Niger.
  • The total evaluated price for the task order is $36.8M.
  • PAE-Perini is a JV between PAE and Perini Management Services.
  • The seven-year AFCAP V IDIQ prepares the U.S. government for rapid responses to urgent mission needs around the world.
  • On this task order, PAE-Perini will provide civil engineering support, including operations, maintenance and repair services and force support services for mission partners and personnel through September 2026.
