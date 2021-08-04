Macerich stock climbs 2% after Q2 earnings beat, year guidance raised
Aug. 04, 2021 8:31 AM ETThe Macerich Company (MAC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor19 Comments
- Macerich (NYSE:MAC) boosts the low end of its 2021 guidance range for FFO per share, assuming no further government-mandated shutdowns of its properties.
- Its shares gain 2.0% in premarket trading.
- Now sees adjusted FFO per share (excluding financing expenses related to Chandler Freehold) of $1.82-1.97 from its previous range of $1.77-1.97; compares with consensus of $1.84.
- Q2 same-store net operating income, excluding lease termination income, rises 10.4% Y/Y.
- Comparable tenant sales from spaces less than 10K square feet across its portfolio increased by 13.4% relative to pre-COVID sales during Q2 2019.
- Portfolio occupancy was 89.4% at June 30, 2021 vs. 88.5% at March 31.
- During Q2, Macerich (MAC) signed 223 leases for ~692K square feet (excluding COVID workout deals), representing 15% more deals and 6% more square feet than what was leased during the pre-COVID Q2 2019.
- Expects development expenditures of less than $100M in each of 2021 and 2022, excluding the One Westside project, which is funded in its entirety through a construction loan.
- At of today, Macerich (MAC) has $200M outstanding on its revolving line of credit; facility now bears a floating interest rate at June 30, 2021 of LIBOR + 2.25%, reduced from LIBOR +2.75% at closing in April 2021.
- Total liquidity stands at $500M, including cash on hand and available capacity on revolving credit line.
- Conference call at 1:00 PM ET.
