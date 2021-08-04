Apollo Global Q2 EPS beat on record fee related earnings, capital deployment
Aug. 04, 2021 9:01 AM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)APOBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) delivers record fee-related earnings in Q2 and its highest quarterly distributable earnings since 2013, CEO Marc Rowan said.
- He notes record total capital deployment of $28B across the company's yield-centric origination platforms.
- Assets under management of $471.8B at June 30 rose from $461.1B at March 31 and from $413.6B at June 30, 2020, with the Q/Q increase primarily driven by growth of its insurance company clients.
- Q2 distributable earnings per share of $1.14 beats the consensus estimate of $0.71 and increased from $0.66 in Q1.
- Q2 fee-related EPS of $0.68, compared with $0.65 in Q1 and $0.59 in the year-ago quarter.
- Q2 total revenue of $1.38B declines from $2.29B in Q1 and $1.15B in Q2 a year ago; management fees of $470.1M in Q2 increase from $457.2M in Q1 and $410.0M in the year-ago quarter.
- Shares of APO slip 1.5% in premarket action.
- Q2 total investment income of $811.6M declines from $1.78B in Q1 and $1.04B in Q2 2020.
