ATVI, MGM and MNKD among pre market gainers
- BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) +336% Positive Topline Results from its DUBLIN-3 Registrational Trial of Plinabulin in Combination with Docetaxel for the Treatment of 2nd/3rd Line Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) with EGFR Wild Type
- Wheeler Real Estate (NASDAQ:WHLR) +18%.
- Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) +16% after Cathie Wood's ARK adds to stake
- RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) +15%.
- Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) +15% Participation at the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) +14%.
- Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) +13% on Q2 earnings
- Coursera (NYSE:COUR) +11% on Q2 earnings
- Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) +11% on Q2 earnings
- Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) +9%.
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) +8% announces receipt of a Preliminary non-binding Proposal to acquire the company
- Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) +9% on Q2 earnings
- Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) +9% on Q2 earnings
- Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) +9% on Q2 earnings
- MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) +9% VICI Properties to buy MGM Growth Properties for ~ $17.2B, including debt
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) +7%.
- Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) +7% on Q2 earnings
- Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) +6%.
- Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) +6%.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) +6%.
- Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) +6%.
- Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) +6% and Benelisha Group Inc. Sign a 3 year marketing and Promotion agreement With milestones up to 50,000 new accounts
- Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) +6%.
- Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) +5% on Q2 earnings