PharmaTher granted FDA orphan drug designation for ketamine to treat ALS
Aug. 04, 2021 8:42 AM ETPharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (PHRRF)PHRRFBy: SA News Team
- PharmaTher Holdings (OTCQB:PHRRF) announces that the U.S. FDA has granted orphan drug designation (ODD) for ketamine in the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.
- Ketamine has the potential to effectively increase the life expectancy of those with ALS at any stage and slow the progressive loss of muscle associated with poor outcomes of the disease, the company said.
- The Orphan Drug Act grants special status to a drug or biological product to treat a rare disease or condition upon request of a sponsor.
- Orphan drug designation would qualify a drug for certain benefits and incentives, including seven years of marketing exclusivity if regulatory approval is ultimately received, among other things.
- PharmaTher had filed an FDA pre-IND meeting request and briefing package for KETABET to treat depression, in June.