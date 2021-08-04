Better Choice Company joins hands with third largest pet specialty retailer in the US
Aug. 04, 2021
- Better Choice Company (OTCQX:BTTR) reaches an agreement with Pet Supplies Plus, the third largest pet specialty retailer in the United States, to launch a new brand of super premium, natural pet food; Halo Elevate.
- “We are very excited to officially announce Pet Supplies Plus as a premiere national launch partner for Halo Elevate, our ground-breaking new brand of super premium, natural pet food. Pet Supplies Plus’ commitment to delivering high quality pet food and products makes them an ideal partner for Halo Elevate. We are looking forward to being on the shelf in early 2022,” said Scott Lerner, CEO.