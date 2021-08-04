Lippert to acquire Furrion, adding ~$230M to sales
Aug. 04, 2021 8:54 AM ETLCI Industries (LCII)LCIIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- Lippert Components, subsidiary of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) to acquire Furrion Holdings, a leading distributor of a large range of appliances and other products to OEMs and aftermarket customers in the recreational vehicle, specialty vehicle, utility trailer, horse trailer, marine, transit bus, and school bus industries.
- Furrion’s forecasted 2021 sales are ~$230M.
- Transaction is expected to close in Q3 of this year.
- Ryan Smith, Group President – North America for Lippert, commented, “Our sales and management teams on both the OEM and Aftermarket sides of the business are familiar with Furrion’s products and business lines, which should make for a smooth transition as we integrate Furrion into the Lippert family following the closing. Lippert’s goal is to inject more resources into research, development, and innovation in order to bring more great products to all of our markets. The runway for our two companies is vast. We believe the estimated total addressable market for Furrion products to be over $1.5 billion in North America alone. Lastly, I want to thank all of the teams at Lippert and Furrion who worked hard over the last several months to help get this transaction to the point of signing a definitive agreement.”
- Recently, SA contributor writes: '3 Reasons LCI Industries Is A Hyper-Growth Hidden Gem Blue-Chip Bargain'