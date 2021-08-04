Usio partners with Voyager Digital for accepting cryptocurrency as a payment medium

Aug. 04, 2021 8:57 AM ETUsio, Inc. (USIO), VYGVFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) partnered with Voyager Digital (OTCQX:VYGVF) for enabling its merchants to accept many prominent cryptocurrencies as payment.
  • "The combination of Usio's innovative, client-facing technology and Voyager’s state-of-the-art, scalable and secure payment offering, via our recent Coinify acquisition, is coming together just as the adoption of cryptocurrency as a form of payment is experiencing exponential growth. This new program will provide both merchants and ISVs an efficient, cost-effective, and seamless tool that responds to the evolution in payment trends," CEO and Co-Founder Stephen Ehrlich commented.
  • Usio will support as many as sixty cryptocurrencies across the globe and service will be available in late 2021.
