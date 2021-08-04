Exelon posts Q2 earnings topper; to seek net-zero emissions by 2050
Aug. 04, 2021 8:58 AM ETExelon Corporation (EXC)EXCBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) +0.3% pre-market after easily beating Q2 earnings and revenue expectations, although GAAP net income fell to $401M from $521M in the prior-year quarter.
- The company reaffirms guidance for full-year adjusted operating EPS of $2.60-$3.00, in line with $2.73 analyst consensus estimate.
- Exelon says it plans to cut operations-driven emissions 50% by 2030 against a 2015 baseline and to reach net zero operations-driven emissions by 2050.
- The company is proceeding with its plan to spin off the generation unit into a separate company by Q2 2022.
- Exelon says "passage of legislation remains uncertain and, regardless, will come too late to save our Byron and Dresden plants from early retirement this fall... clean energy legislation in Illinois remains caught in negotiations over unrelated policy matters, leaving us no choice but to continue down the path of closing the plants," Exelon says on the $1T infrastructure bill working its way through the U.S. Senate.