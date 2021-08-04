HSBC upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan on improved earnings outlook

Aug. 04, 2021

Sun shines on world Headquarters of HSBC Holdings plc at 8 Canada Square, Canary Wharf. It"s 7th largest bank worldwide and was established in 1865
Lubo Ivanko/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • JPMorgan analyst Katherine Lei upgrades HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) to Overweight from Neutral as macro and labor market improvement in Hong Kong supports revenue recovery and credit cost normalization.
  • Lei notes that management guidance on cost of risk, loan growth, and return on capital was largely positive in the second-quarter; net interest margin has likely bottomed.
  • Further, HSBC may benefit from MSCI China falling 10% in the past three months as investors rotate out of China and out of the Internet sector, according to the note.
  • Trims dividend per share estimates as management said that the full-year 2021 dividend payout ratio is at the low-end of 40%-55% range; dividend/share likely to go higher in FY22, the analyst said in the note.
  • The Overweight rating diverges from the Neutral Quant rating and aligns with the Bullish Wall Street analyst rating (1 Bullish, 1 Neutral).
  • In the past year, the total return for HSBC (+32.3%) lags Citigroup (NYSE:C) (+42%), U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) (+57.4%), and S&P 500 (+36.3%), according to the chart below.
  • In July, HSBC and top Hong Kong lenders stop some Evergrande mortgages.
  • In June, SA contributor Investor Aide also makes the Bullish case for HSBC.
