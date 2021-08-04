Comms firm 8x8 provides Archway Marketing cloud services
Aug. 04, 2021 9:13 AM ET8x8, Inc. (EGHT)EGHTBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Comms firm 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) said Archway Marketing Services has selected 8x8 XCaaS (eXperience Communications as a Service) to enhance employee communications and customer engagement.
- Logistics solutions provider Archway will deploy 8x8’s integrated, cloud communications and contact center product with the 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams direct routing solution to drive its technology enhancement initiative across 12 locations for more than 700 employees.
- “8x8 provides us with the integrated communications tools we need to ensure uninterrupted collaboration and engagement not only with our customers, but across all of our teams in the US and Canada. 8x8 XCaaS enables our employees to work from anywhere so we can continue delivering the exceptional services customers expect," said Archway Chief Technology Officer Jeff Kish.
- Source: Press Release