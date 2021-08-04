Tupperware brands jumps 9%, successfully executing turnaround plan
- Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) shares are up +8.81% pre-market after beating EPS estimates by $0.38 with a mark of $0.95, from $0.84 in the prior year second quarter.
- The improved profit was marked by higher sales (+17% Y/Y), improved gross margins, and stable selling, general, and administrative expenses.
- Executives wouldn't provide guidance for the back half of the year but expected comps to be "much much more difficult" compared to the front half. CFO Sandra Harris said that she wasn't sure that the company would reach double digit growth next quarter.
- “We are increasing our investments in talent across operations, digital, finance and market leadership to prepare for future business expansion into new channels," said CEO Miguel Fernandez, as the company works to expand into more distribution channels.
- The company also beat earnings last quarter and is currently implementing its three-year turnaround plan to lower debt and increase liquidity.