Chatham Lodging soars 3% amid acquisition of Austin-based hotels for $71.2M
Aug. 04, 2021 9:36 AM ETChatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)CLDTBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) acquired two premium-branded hotels comprising 269 rooms at the Domain in Austin, Texas, for $71.2M.
- The hotels include a 132-room Residence Inn Austin Domain, which opened in July 2016, and a 137-room TownePlace Suites Austin Domain, which opened in June 2021.
- The company said upon stabilization, the acquisitions are expected to generate an estimated NOI yield of 8.0% to 8.5%.
- Chatham funded the acquisition using part of the proceeds from a recently completed Series A Preferred share offering.
- "Strategically, our acquisitions are aimed at increasing further our exposure to premium-branded, extended-stay hotels, enhancing portfolio RevPAR and reducing the average age of our portfolio," said Chatham’s President and CEO Jeffrey Fisher.
- The company said the hotels will be managed by Island Hospitality Management, which is owned by Fisher.
- Source: Press Release