Chatham Lodging soars 3% amid acquisition of Austin-based hotels for $71.2M

Aug. 04, 2021 9:36 AM ETChatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)CLDTBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) acquired two premium-branded hotels comprising 269 rooms at the Domain in Austin, Texas, for $71.2M.
  • The hotels include a 132-room Residence Inn Austin Domain, which opened in July 2016, and a 137-room TownePlace Suites Austin Domain, which opened in June 2021.
  • The company said upon stabilization, the acquisitions are expected to generate an estimated NOI yield of 8.0% to 8.5%.
  • Chatham funded the acquisition using part of the proceeds from a recently completed Series A Preferred share offering.
  • "Strategically, our acquisitions are aimed at increasing further our exposure to premium-branded, extended-stay hotels, enhancing portfolio RevPAR and reducing the average age of our portfolio," said Chatham’s President and CEO Jeffrey Fisher.
  • The company said the hotels will be managed by Island Hospitality Management, which is owned by Fisher.
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.