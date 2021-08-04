Support.com soars 7% amid launch of Homesourcing Cloud platform
Aug. 04, 2021
- Support.com (SPRT +7.2%) launch a platform called Homesourcing Cloud to expand its technical support services.
- The company said Homesourcing Cloud gives home-based experts access to a suite of tools that allow them to solve even the most complex problems: ExpertToolkit, SecureHub, and ExpertCRM. These resources are available as part of the company's white-labeled premium tech support subscription services for large enterprises, and direct to businesses and professional services firms, and consumers.
- "We've developed a scalable platform to address complex technical problems. This is a sustainable model for tech support business continuity that is designed to adapt to whatever the future brings," said CEO Lance Rosenzweig.
