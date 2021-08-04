Macau stocks face rough path ahead as long-anticipated recovery delayed
Aug. 04, 2021 9:56 AM ETMLCO, WYNN, LVS, MGMBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Jefferies warns that the Macau sector is likely to remain under near-term pressure as COVID-related travel restrictions continue to increase and visitations are capped.
- "We expect GGR rebound to be delayed further. The update challenges the investability of Macau-oriented names, thus we prefer US names, given faster recovery and catalysts, notably MGM and CZR," updates analyst David Katz.
- It was only a few months ago that analysts were circling August and September on the calendar as breakout months for Macau gross gaming revenue. The National Day holiday period in October is also looming.
- Macau watch: MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) is down 14.6% over the last month, Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is off 24.4%, Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) is down 22.2% and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is 21.7% lower over the 30-day period.
- While the sector has hit a rough patch, MGM Resorts (MGM +3.1%) is breaking higher today after a deal was struck to sell MGM Growth Properties to VICI Properties.