Woodside hikes Scarborough cost estimate by 5% to $12B

Aug. 04, 2021

  • Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEF) raises the capital spending estimate on its Scarborough natural gas project in Western Australia to US$12B, a ~5% increase on an earlier estimate nearly two years ago.
  • But the estimate is below expectations of some analysts, according to Dow Jones; Jarden has said costs could be as high as US$14B, citing a 20% expansion of the scope of the project, a more than doubling in steel costs, and labor shortages in Western Australia.
  • Woodside is targeting a final investment decision with partner BHP in the next six months.
  • Woodside warned in June that it was facing surging steel prices and labor shortages for the project.
