Luminar stock gains as lidar names prepare to report earnings

Aug. 04, 2021 10:07 AM ETLuminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR)VLDR, LAZRBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor

Luminar technology headquarters is shown in Orlando, Florida, USA
JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares are up over 1% as rival Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) prepares to reports second-quarter results tomorrow. Luminar will follow with its own earnings on August 12.
  • Analysts expect the company to report $6.16M in revenue with a loss per share of $0.07. Lidar sensors remain a nascent industry and mixed results or misses are fairly common, but design wins and updates on long-term targets can offset those bumps.
  • Baird recently upgraded Luminar from Neutral to Outperform, seeing the company "well positioned to upward-revise its order book and raise its medium-term revenue outlook, driven by the standard adoption of L3 hardware in next-generation vehicles including with Volvo."
  • Last quarter, Luminar (LAZR) said it remained on track to achieve full-year revenue of $25M-30M and net cash spend of $140M.
