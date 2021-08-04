Wainwright lowers Pacira price target noting recent weakness 'overplays' headwinds

Aug. 04, 2021 11:53 AM ETPacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
  • H.C. Wainwright is reiterating its buy rating for Pacira BioSciences (PCRX +0.6%) but lowering its price target to $84 from $86 (~38% upside).
  • Analyst Oren Livnat notes that the company's Q2 2021 revenue came in above consensus yesterday.
  • "As we expected, full results yesterday reflected the operating leverage growth central to our thesis—with higher sales yielding an adj-operating margin jump to record 34.9% from 28.0% in 1Q21," he says.
  • However, he is slightly lowering gross margins due to a manufacturing transition.
