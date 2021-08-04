Toyota falls as production halts overshadow record profit quarter

Aug. 04, 2021 10:31 AM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Toyota Corolla Assembly Plant
SimplyCreativePhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Toyota Motor Corporation (TM -2.3%) trades lower despite besting analyst estimates with its FQ1 report and notching a record profit tally for the quarter.
  • Investors seem to be focused on the COVID-related production updates from the Japanese automaker.
  • Toyota (NYSE:TM) has suspended production at an assembly line in Guangzhou that it operates with Guangzhou Automobile and halted production at three separate factories in Thailand due to parts shortage, per Reuters.
  • For FQ1, Toyota's operating profit jumped to ¥997.5B ($9.15B) vs. ¥752B consensus. However, Toyota held its full-year forecasts due to the pandemic uncertainty.
