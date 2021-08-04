Lyft managing supply/demand imbalances since COVID reopening - President John Zimmer
Aug. 04, 2021 10:52 AM ETLyft, Inc. (LYFT)LYFTBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) President John Zimmer said Wednesday that the company managed to reach adjusted EBITDA profitability sooner than expected in Q2 despite the challenge of managing supply and demand as the economy reopened from the COVID shutdowns.
- Zimmer told CNBC that the firm faced driver shortages during the quarter as a sudden spike in post-COVID demand led to surges in prices.
- "Just like when we went into the pandemic, the marketplace has never faced this exact extreme situation," he said.
- After the closing bell Tuesday, Lyft reported Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $23.8M -- the first time it recorded a profit on this basis. The company also reached this milestone ahead of schedule.
- However, the firm's EPS still came in at a loss of $0.76, wider than analysts had predicted. The company's revenue more than doubled to reach $765M.
- Still, the Lyft (LYFT) president reported that the supply/demand imbalances are getting better, as its driver recruitment climbed by 50% in Q2 compared to the previous quarter.
- Zimmer said that demand has come back since the COVID restrictions abated in many areas, despite the lingering concerns about the Delta variant. He underlined the fact that July marked the company's "highest water level" since the pandemic.
- Zimmer also asserted that it can minimize the supply/demand imbalance through technology. He said the firm has significantly improved its ride-matching and routing capabilities, making its current drivers more efficient.
- Nonetheless, LYFT dropped about 7% in Wednesday's intraday action as investors focused on the wider-than-expected EPS loss more than the adjusted EBITDA profitability.
- The retreat took the stock to $51.48. A close at these levels would represent the lowest finish since May.