Activision Blizzard gains 2% as earnings, guidance give break from lawsuit
- Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) has gained 1.9% after some strong second-quarter earnings and raised guidance offer a respite from a California lawsuit and workplace controversy that have buffeted the company.
- The videogame maker topped financial expectations though its user count fell a bit short of consensus.
- It's expecting bookings to come in ahead of analyst expectations in the current quarter, and raised guidance there for the full year, pointing to an "enhanced" financial trajectory for key franchises Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush.
- But the news follows a California labor-law suit, employee walkout and some contrite messaging from the CEO along with rolling heads.
- It's been a "rough few weeks," Baird acknowledges, with the employee-relations news coming just as sentiment was improving over a robust game slate. So far so good on early responses, analyst Colin Sebastian says, but shareholders will want regular updates on the workplace reform. He's got an Outperform rating.
- The question now, Jefferies says, is whether management can execute on improving the pipeline at the same time that it fixes the workplace - and the firm believes it can. The latest results indicate that gamers aren't cutting their spending much, and some conservative guidance still looks confident, it says.
- UBS is raising its Q3 and full-year bookings estimates in line with management guidance. "While we expect costs to be elevated in 3Q given investments in product teams, compliance, employee relations, sales and marketing, this will help unlock the full potential of its studios and franchises heading into next year," it says.
- The corporate culture isn't the only challenge, UBS says, as Activision also faces some slowdown from pandemic highs and a more intense regulatory environment in China (which makes up just 5% of bookings, but a Chinese spotlight on partners Tencent and NetEase poses a risk to long-term growth potential there). But the slate should win: An annual CoD release is nigh, with Overwatch 2 and/or Diablo 4 expected in 2022.
- UBS has a $120 price target, implying 48% upside.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Gary Alexander says a double-digit decline over the past month has only offered a buying opportunity: "History shows us that personnel matters tend to have rather speedy near-term resolution, and until we see customer/sales impacts, we shouldn't be overly concerned as investors."