Strike ends at Vale's Sudbury mine after miners approve wage offer
Aug. 04, 2021 10:44 AM ETVale S.A. (VALE)VALEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Vale (VALE -0.2%) is set to resume operations at its Sudbury nickel mine in Canada after the United Steelworkers local said 85% of members voted in favor of the company's latest five-year contract offer, Bloomberg reports, ending a strike that began on June 1.
- Workers will return to the complex next Monday and production will ramp up in the following weeks, the miner says.
- Sudbury is one of the world's few producers of nickel pellet, a form used to produce alloys for aerospace, electronic and nuclear industries, and the strike reportedly has roiled the market for battery nickel.
- Restarting Sudbury also will help Vale steady its base metals performance, which recently prompted the company to warn of potential production setbacks while trimming guidance for year-end iron ore production capacity.