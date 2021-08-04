Strike ends at Vale's Sudbury mine after miners approve wage offer

Aug. 04, 2021 10:44 AM ETVale S.A. (VALE)VALEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Nickel is a chemical element, pure industrial use or in metal alloys, corrosion resistant, stainless steel
RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.