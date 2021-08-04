CloudFlare Q2 earnings: what to expect?

  • CloudFlare (NYSE:NET) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (-33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $146.1M (+46.5% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, NET has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Cloudflare Is Carrying A Lot Of Optimism Heading Into Earnings
  • The stock had slumped 12.6% on the day of Q1 earnings release, but increased 3.7% the day after.
  • In Q1, sales were up 51% to $138.1M, ahead of consensus EPS was -$0.03, meeting consensus.
  • A quick look at the company's strong net retention till the last month in presentation.

