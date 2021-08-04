Tenneco Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 10:49 AM ETTenneco Inc. (TEN)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.85 vs. -$2.15 in 2Q20 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.4B (+66.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TEN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.