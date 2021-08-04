Comcast Business secures another DISA contract
- Comcast Government Services, part of Comcast Business (CMCSA -0.9%) has been awarded another multimillion-dollar contract by the United States’ Defense Information Systems Agency.
- The contract is a part of the agency’s effort to replace legacy circuits across the country with Ethernet-based services to improve network performance and reduce overall telecommunications costs.
- The contract, covering DISA’s Commercial Ethernet Gateway (or CEG) Region 6, represents $76M for up to ten years.
- Company has now won five CEG regions for a total of more than $343M covering 35 states nationwide.
