Comcast Business secures another DISA contract

  • Comcast Government Services, part of Comcast Business (CMCSA -0.9%) has been awarded another multimillion-dollar contract by the United States’ Defense Information Systems Agency.
  • The contract is a part of the agency’s effort to replace legacy circuits across the country with Ethernet-based services to improve network performance and reduce overall telecommunications costs.
  • The contract, covering DISA’s Commercial Ethernet Gateway (or CEG) Region 6, represents $76M for up to ten years.
  • Company has now won five CEG regions for a total of more than $343M covering 35 states nationwide.
  • Previously (July 13): Comcast Government Services nabs two additional contracts from DISA
  • SA contributor writes: 'Comcast: Opportunities Abound For This Dividend Growth Stock'
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.