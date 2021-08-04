FireEye Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETMandiant, Inc. (MNDT)MNDTBy: SA News Team3 Comments
- FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $249.07M (+8.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FEYE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- The SA Quant rating on FEYE is Neutral, while the average SA Author's rating is Bullish.