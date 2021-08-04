Amarin Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $153.28M (+13.3% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, AMRN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • Amarin's shares gained more than 1%, despite posting first-quarter revenue that missed Wall Street estimates, on April 29.
  • The company's shares have fallen more than 12% year to date.
  • In June, Seeking Alpha contributor Chris Lau noted that a an unfavorable patent ruling is expected for Amarin, but highlighted reasons "why Amarin stock may rise from here".
  • In May, Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to sell from neutral and lowered the price target by $1 to $5 per share.
