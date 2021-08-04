Dropbox Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
- Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $523.82M (+12.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DBX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- In Q1, Paying users were up from 14.59M to 15.83M (Y/Y). ARPU improved from $126.30 to $132.55.
- DBX has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating among the 9 analysts tracked by Seeking Alpha.
- "Dropbox's long-term sustainable growth model could yield consistent 10%+ revenue growth and 15%+ EPS growth for the next 5+ years", writes The SoftwareSide of Life in a recent article.
- Shares of DBX are up 42% YTD.