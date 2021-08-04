ACI Worldwide Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 11:21 AM ETACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW)By: SA News Team
- ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (-24.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $301M (+0.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ACIW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.