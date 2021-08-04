Evergy Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 11:24 AM ETEvergy, Inc. (EVRG)By: SA News Team
- Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (+7.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.23B (+4.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EVRG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.