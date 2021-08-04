Northwest Natural Holding Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 11:26 AM ETNorthwest Natural Holding Company (NWN)By: SA News Team
- Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.14 (+12.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $142.64M (+5.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NWN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.