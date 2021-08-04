Americold Realty Trust Q2 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETAmericold Realty Trust (COLD)COLDBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.29 (+9.04% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $649.79M (+34.66% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, COLD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.