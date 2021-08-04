New Jersey Resources Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 11:28 AM ETNew Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR)By: SA News Team
- New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.12 (-100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $371.53M (+24.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NJR has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.