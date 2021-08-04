Jones Lang LaSalle jumps 9% on Q2 top and bottom-line outperformance
Aug. 04, 2021
- Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL +8.4%) reports Q2 consolidated revenue of $4.5B and fee revenue of $1.8B, substantial increases of 18% and 41%, respectively.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $4.20 beats by $2.47; GAAP EPS of $3.82 beats by $2.20.
- Higher equity earnings driven by JLL Technologies investments and LaSalle
- Adjusted EBITDA margin was 18.3%, compared with 8.3% in 2020.
- Total net debt was $648.5M as of June 30, 2021, representing a decrease of $21.7M.
- Company has gained about 125% over the last quarter.
- Recent acquisition: 'JLL Income Property Trust acquires Dallas industrial distribution center'
