ISM Services index roars past consensus in July, reaching new record
Aug. 04, 2021 11:34 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- July ISM Non-Manufacturing Index: 64.1 vs 60.4 consensus and 60.1 prior.
- Reaches another all-time high, up 4 percentage points from June and passing the previous record of 64 in May 2021.
- Business activity 67.0 vs. 60.6 consensus and 60.4 prior.
- Employment 58.8 vs. 49.3 prior.
- New orders 63.7 vs. 62.1 prior.
- Prices 82.3 vs. 79.5 prior.
- The services PMI shows growth in 17 services industries; the composite index indicated growth for the 14th straight month after two months of contraction in April and May 2020.