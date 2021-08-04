ISM Services index roars past consensus in July, reaching new record

  • July ISM Non-Manufacturing Index: 64.1 vs 60.4 consensus and 60.1 prior.
  • Reaches another all-time high, up 4 percentage points from June and passing the previous record of 64 in May 2021.
  • Business activity 67.0 vs. 60.6 consensus and 60.4 prior.
  • Employment 58.8 vs. 49.3 prior.
  • New orders 63.7 vs. 62.1 prior.
  • Prices 82.3 vs. 79.5 prior.
  • The services PMI shows growth in 17 services industries; the composite index indicated growth for the 14th straight month after two months of contraction in April and May 2020.
