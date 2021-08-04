eXp World rallies on Q2 earnings beat, agents growth

  • eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) rallied 35% in its trading session today after reporting a significant beat and significant Y/Y surge in its Q2 earnings.
  • Gross profit surged 133% to $79.9M.
  • Revenue surged 183% led by agent growth of 87%.

  • Net income increased 350% to $37M, which included $20.M income tax provision benefit; adj. EBITDA rose 98% to $27M.
  • During the quarter, eXp Realty expanded into three new international locations - Colombia, Spain and Israel, and announced plans to establish operations in Germany and Japan by 2021 end; post Q2, the company also launched in Panama.
  • Operating cash flow increased 210% to $88.5M.
  • As of June 30, 2021, cash and equivalents stood at $107.4M compared to $63.6M in year ago quarter.
  • During Q2, the company repurchased ~$54.9M of stock.
  • The company initiated a cash dividend of $0.04/share.
