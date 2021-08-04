eXp World rallies on Q2 earnings beat, agents growth
Aug. 04, 2021 11:35 AM ETeXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) rallied 35% in its trading session today after reporting a significant beat and significant Y/Y surge in its Q2 earnings.
- Gross profit surged 133% to $79.9M.
- Revenue surged 183% led by agent growth of 87%.
- Net income increased 350% to $37M, which included $20.M income tax provision benefit; adj. EBITDA rose 98% to $27M.
- During the quarter, eXp Realty expanded into three new international locations - Colombia, Spain and Israel, and announced plans to establish operations in Germany and Japan by 2021 end; post Q2, the company also launched in Panama.
- Operating cash flow increased 210% to $88.5M.
- As of June 30, 2021, cash and equivalents stood at $107.4M compared to $63.6M in year ago quarter.
- During Q2, the company repurchased ~$54.9M of stock.
- The company initiated a cash dividend of $0.04/share.
- Previously: eXp World EPS beats by $0.15, beats on revenue