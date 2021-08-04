Open Text Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 11:37 AM ETOpen Text Corporation (OTEX)By: SA News Team
- Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (-10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $841.25M (+1.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OTEX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.