American Homes 4 Rent Q2 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETAmerican Homes 4 Rent (AMH)AMHBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.30 (+12.94% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $314.46M (+11.08% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, AMH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revision and 3 downward.