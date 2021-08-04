Alarm.com Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 11:39 AM ETAlarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM)By: SA News Team
- Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (-4.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $162.59M (+14.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALRM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.