Appian Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.23 (-91.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $78.12M (+17.0% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, APPN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
  • The Company's shares fell over 4% following Q1 results as guidance disappointed.
  • The SA Quant rating on APPN is Very Bearish, while the average Wall St. Analysts rating Neutral.
  • "I believe that despite its high valuation, Appian carries tremendous upside. Appian has shown that they can consistently improve and perform at a high rate, and this is expected to continue", says Jamie Louko in his bullish article.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.