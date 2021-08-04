Appian Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETAppian Corporation (APPN)APPNBy: SA News Team
- Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.23 (-91.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $78.12M (+17.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, APPN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
- The Company's shares fell over 4% following Q1 results as guidance disappointed.
- The SA Quant rating on APPN is Very Bearish, while the average Wall St. Analysts rating Neutral.
- "I believe that despite its high valuation, Appian carries tremendous upside. Appian has shown that they can consistently improve and perform at a high rate, and this is expected to continue", says Jamie Louko in his bullish article.