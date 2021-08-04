Switch Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 11:40 AM ETSwitch, Inc. (SWCH)By: SA News Team
- Switch (NYSE:SWCH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $135.14M (+6.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SWCH has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.