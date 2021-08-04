Brooks Automation Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 11:41 AM ETAzenta, Inc. (AZTA)By: SA News Team
- Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (+115.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $308.37M (+40.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BRKS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.