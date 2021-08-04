Resideo Technologies Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 11:43 AM ETResideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI)By: SA News Team
- Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (+170.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.41B (+36.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, REZI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.