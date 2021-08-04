Intellia Therapeutics Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 1:24 PM ETIntellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA)By: SA News Team
- Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.61 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.21M (-24.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NTLA has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- The company reported first-quarter revenue and profit that missed Wall Street estimates, on May 6.
- Recently, Intellia and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals released interim data from a phase 1 trial of a CRISPR candidate showing that it was able to genetically edit cells inside the liver.
- In June, Seeking Alpha contributor Dan Strack argued that NTLA-2001 is a proving ground for Intellia, and said that the company "stunned the medical community with their Phase 1 interim results".
- The company's shares have gained more than 155% year to date.