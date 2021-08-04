Intellia Therapeutics Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.61 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.21M (-24.9% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, NTLA has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.
  • The company reported first-quarter revenue and profit that missed Wall Street estimates, on May 6.
  • Recently, Intellia and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals released interim data from a phase 1 trial of a CRISPR candidate showing that it was able to genetically edit cells inside the liver.
  • In June, Seeking Alpha contributor Dan Strack argued that NTLA-2001 is a proving ground for Intellia, and said that the company "stunned the medical community with their Phase 1 interim results".
  • The company's shares have gained more than 155% year to date.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.