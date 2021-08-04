Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 11:47 AM ETBrookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.19 (-73.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.05B (-46.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BIP has beaten FFO estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.