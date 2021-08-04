PPL Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 11:48 AM ETPPL Corporation (PPL)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- PPL (NYSE:PPL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (-49.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.42B (-18.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PPL has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.