Sunrun Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETSunrun Inc. (RUN)RUNBy: SA News Team
- Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.08 (+27.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $366.04M (+101.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, RUN has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward.
- Following Q1 results, Sunrun shares rose over 5% on trimming quarterly loss, raising full-year guidance.
- RUN has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating among the 18 analysts tracked by Seeking Alpha.
