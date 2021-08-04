CarGurus Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 11:48 AM ETCarGurus, Inc. (CARG)By: SA News Team
- CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (+31.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $190.27M (+100.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CARG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.