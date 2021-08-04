Cornerstone OnDemand Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 11:49 AM ETCornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD)By: SA News Team
- Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 (+35.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $209.43M (+13.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CSOD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.